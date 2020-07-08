Chimney Rock Visitor Center Renovation Nearing Completion

The much-anticipated renovation project for the Chimney Rock Visitor Center is back on track after being derailed by the virus pandemic, like many other construction projects.

Chris Goforth with History Nebraska tells KNEB News the previous timeline for reopening in late spring or early summer was pushed back, as project partners from outside the state were prevented from working due the travel restrictions.

“We finally have everything on track, and we are really excited because right now we’re in the process of getting the exhibits put back together,” says Goforth. “We are hopeful in the next week or so we’ll know for sure what date we’re opening, but we’re definitely aiming for the end of the month.”

Goforth tells KNEB News organization staff is very excited to have the project so close to completion with new interpretive displays and views of the iconic landmark, and has been taking a very close look at cleaning and other procedures for the safety and well-being of visitors and staff when they re-open.