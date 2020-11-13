City Leaders Respond to Request for Mask Mandate

Cities of Gering, Scottsbluff, Terrytown & Scotts Bluff County Joint Release

(GERING) – Cities of Gering, Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County have been monitoring the increase in COVID-19 cases and how it has affected our communities.

Since the beginning we have diligently worked with health officials to create plans to mitigate this virus and to the best of our abilities reduce the impact to our communities during this crisis.

The cities of Gering, Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County have consolidated protocols to impede the surge of positive COVID-19 cases in our communities and have implemented the following:

• Some government facilities are closed to the public

• Masks are required in some public facilities

• Social distancing health guidelines are required in all public facilities

• Encourage public to use online options

• Recommend using payment drop boxes to minimize person to person contact

• Updated signage/decals to continue COVID-19 awareness, masking, social distancing

• Some facilities are screening and doing questionnaires for employees

We have worked with Panhandle Public Health District and Scotts Bluff County Health District since April to develop plans to flatten the curve and asked for guidance and recommendations when implementing mitigation strategies.

We fully support our healthcare industry and acknowledge the spread of the Coronavirus has reached critical levels. We urge every single resident to take extra precautions and practice recommended health measures. We are currently following Directive Health Measures instituted by the Governor’s Office and will work with the Governor to evaluate and request for support for additional guidance and resources for our communities.