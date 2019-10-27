City of Alliance Offers Efficiency Incentive for Attic Insulation

With colder temperatures of fall and winter approaching, The City of Alliance, in partnership with its wholesale electric power supplier, the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska, provides a financial incentive for upgrading attic insulation to residential homes.

The Attic Insulation Program provides cash incentives of $0.15/per square foot with a maximum incentive of $300 per existing residential dwelling for attic insulation. Information regarding upgrading insulation in a residential home can be found at the U.S. Department of Energy’s website: www.energy.gov

The program is one of four energy efficiency programs offered through the City of Alliance in partnership with the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska. Each program provides cash incentives for homeowners to make energy efficient upgrades.

Here is a rundown of the other three programs:

Smart Thermostat Program

Provides a cash incentive of up to $100 paid directly to residential customers to help cover the cost of installing a qualifying smart thermostat.

Cooling System Tune-Up Program

Provides a $30 cash incentive to residential homeowners who have their cooling system tuned up by a HVAC contractor, regardless of what type or age of cooling system (air conditioner/air or water source heat pump).

Commercial LED Lighting Program

Provides cash incentives paid directly to commercial customers to help cover the cost of lighting upgrades and replacements.