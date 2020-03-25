City of Gering Announces Public Facility Closures

City Officials announced today that the City of Gering is responding to updated Panhandle Health District guidance and recommendations pertaining to COVID-19. As such the City will be closing all public reception areas. City staff will still report to work and all essential services will continue as usual. Staff will monitor developments and may make further changes as necessary. The City’s top priority is the safety of our community and City personnel.

Beginning March 26, 2020, the following operational changes will go in to effect:

Gering City Administrative Offices, 1025 P Street: Closed to walk-in traffic. Those needing inspections, building permits or any type of permit may call (308) 436-5096 to schedule an appointment, or email gpdrecords@gering.org and the request will be forwarded to the appropriate City Department. Staff will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gering City Utility Office: Closed to walk-in traffic. City officials encourage use of the City’s website (www.gering.org/departments-services/utilities) for payment of utility bills. Convenience fees will be waived for credit or debit card transactions. Customers are encouraged to use the drop box located outside the City Administration Building along with the one inside the front foyer at 1025 P Street, Gering, NE. Questions can be directed to the Utility office at (308) 436-6800. Staff will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Police Department: Closed to walk-in traffic. A ring-down phone is located on the outside of the Police Department for those needing to speak to an officer. Accident reports/purchase permits/burn permits are available by calling (308) 436-5089. Gering Police Department will continue to take some reports involving civil matters and property crimes through phone calls. Administrative Staff will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gering Public Library: Closed to walk-in traffic. Staff will be available from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays to assist in book selection as well as answering questions via phone or email. The book drop is located in the northwest corner of the building to return items. Book and movie checkouts will be available by curbside delivery only; staff will schedule a time to meet patrons at their vehicle. Computer use will be by appointment only – one person at a time. Computer time will be limited to 30 minutes a day per person. WIFI internet reaches the parking area outside the library and is available to everyone. Call the Library at 308-436-7433 or text at 308-888-8596 or email at gpl@geringlibrary.org or via Facebook Messenger.

Gering Landfill: The landfill will remain open. The Baler Facility will be closed to walk-in traffic. Customers may use a service window on the north side of the building. Staff will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at (308) 436-7568.

Parks and Recreation public spaces and Monument Shadows Golf Course are open for the time-being. The Pro Shop will be closed to walk-in traffic. A service window is located on the northeast side of the Pro Shop where customers may pay green fees and make purchases. Tee-times must be scheduled by calling 635-2277; no walk-up Tee-times will be given.

West Lawn Cemetery will remain open, however the Cemetery office is closed to the public. For questions or to purchase a burial plot please make an appointment by calling 436-6836.

The Robidoux RV Park is closed to new customers; existing customers will be allowed to stay.

Common Grounds Dog Park and City parks will remain open. The Civic Plaza bathrooms will remain open. The City strongly encourages the public to follow CDC recommendations for hand-washing and social distancing.

Gering Civic Center and Gering Visitors Bureau: Gering Civic Center hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only by calling (308) 436-6888. The Gering Visitors Bureau will be open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by appointment only by calling (308) 436-6886.

City of Gering employees will respond to emergency calls and will do everything possible to continue to assist the citizens of Gering. Please email questions to gpdrecords@gering.org and they will be forwarded to the appropriate department.

The City continues to encourage residents to be aware of the dynamic changes of this situation and refer to updates from the CDC, State of Nebraska and the Panhandle Public Health District. For any other general information please contact City Hall at 308-436-5096 or Public Information Officer/Fire Chief, Nathan Flowers at 308-436-2441.