City of Scottsbluff Forms Internal Public Education and Outreach Committee

In an effort to better communicate with the public, the City of Scottsbluff will be expanding their presence on current social media sites with increased content publishing.

Deputy Public Works Director Jordan Diedrich has heard from citizens requesting an increase in efforts to inform citizens about upcoming events, programs offered, best practices, volunteer

opportunities, job openings, city services and other information relevant to Scottsbluff residents and visitors.

City employees from multiple city departments have been included in the initiative to keep citizens and visitors updated on city happenings in a fun and informative way. The committee has come up with themes for each day of the week:

Municipal Monday Ordinance and code reminders, meeting information, job openings, and other city topics.

Trash Tip Tuesday Education on programs offered, best practices for recycling, upcoming events, tips to reduce waste and more.

Waterwise Wednesday Education and outreach for utility departments such as water, waste water and storm water.

Throwback Thursday History of the city, park highlights, historic buildings, past events, and photos from the past.

Fire Prevention Friday Fire prevention tips and best practices.

Support Scottsbluff Saturday Businesses throughout the city will be highlighted, listing products and/or services offered, physical location, website and other interesting facts.

Sunday Fun Day Activities and events happening in the western Nebraska region.

The committee encourages citizens to chime in on items they would like to see featured on the various days of the week to keep the social media posts interesting and interactive.

The content will be featured on the City of Scottsbluff website at http://www.scottsbluff.org/ and posted on Facebook and LinkedIn as “City of Scottsbluff, Nebraska – Government”. The library, fire, police and parks departments also have social media pages.