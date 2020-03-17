City of Scottsbluff Suspending Non-Essential Services

To assist in limiting the spread of COVID-19 the City of Scottsbluff will be suspending non-essential services from the close of business Tuesday, March 17th until further notice.

Please refer to the city website www.scottsbluff.org for updates and details. Citizens may also contact them by phone or email.

CONTACT: 308-630-6202 or CM@scottsbluff.org

Non-essential services including the Lied Scottsbluff Library, Parks and Recreation services, Compost Facility, recycling and non-emergency water and sewer maintenance are suspended until further notice.

City Hall will be closed until further notice.

The city will continue to provide all other essential services to the community.

UPDATES: will be posted to www.scottsbluff.org and to the “City of Scottsbluff, Nebraska- Government” Facebook page.

• UTILITY BILLING: Payments limited to online at www.scottsbluff.org or the drop-off box at City Hall (2525 Circle Drive). To begin or end utility services please provide the following information via email or phone call to Chris Burbach burbach@scottsbluff.org 308-630-6212 or Liz Hilyard

ehilyard@scottsbluff.org 308-633-3796: Full Name, Service Address (location where you would like to begin utility services), Mailing Address, Contact Phone Number, and Utility services

needed. All other inquiries to contacts listed above.

• SANITATION SERVICES: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday trash routes remain the same. Wednesday trash and cardboard will pick up Tuesday or Thursday. NO curbside recycling, dropoff recycling, or special pick-ups until further notice. Compost Facility will be closed until further notice. Email: PWinfo@scottsbluff.org or Call (308) 630-0985

• POLICE: Records division will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. For non-emergency services call (308) 632-7176 or email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org. For an emergency call 911.

• FIRE: For non-emergency call (308) 630-6231 or email fireinfo@scottsbluff.org.

• BUILDING, ZONING AND PERMITS: For permits, inspections email: PWinfo@scottsbluff.org

• LIBRARY & Drop-off: CLOSED until further notice. All checked books will be automatically renewed.

• CEMETERY: Office closed. Funeral services as needed. Call (308) 630-6237

• WATER & SEWER: Limited to emergency only response. Call 308-630-6257 for Water or email jesatur@scottsbluff.org. Call 308-630-6292 for Sewer or email lgarton@scottsbluff.org

• In all cases of EMERGENCY: Call 911 NON-EMERGENCY: Call 632-7176