City Operations Budget to be Discussed at Bayard Council Special Meeting

BY Scott Miller | January 27, 2020
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

The Bayard City Council will hold a special meeting this week for a discussion and possible action on the city’s operations budget.

According to the agenda for the Tuesday night meeting starting at 6 p.m., the council will be looking at areas where adjustments could be made to department budgets.

Included would be possible reductions, discontinuation of, or changes to, city services,  a reduction of hours and the possible sale of the Chimney Rock Golf Course.

The special meeting follows this month’s regular council gathering, which included a review of the 2018-2019 city audit and an overview of the 2019 audit presented by an representative from a Kearney CPA firm.

