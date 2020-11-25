Clarity in Mitchell City Council Race as Canvassing Board Completes Their Work

The Scotts Bluff County Canvassing board has finished their work following the general election three weeks ago, and there is clarity in the Mitchell City Council race.

Including the tally of provisional ballots, incumbent council member Tim Schneider will fill the second of two spots that were up for grabs, garnering 317 votes to Paul Murrell’s 309 votes. Angie Preston was the top vote-getter in the race with the support of 364 voters.

Immediately following the election, the gap between the two candidates was just two votes with Schneider ahead, which, if it held, could have triggered an automatic recount.

The results will now be sent to the Secretary of State’s office for final certification by the state canvassing board next Monday, but the increase in Schneider’s lead would mean Murrell would have to request and pay for a recount if he so desired.