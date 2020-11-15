“Click It or Ticket” Campaign Starts Monday

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and more drivers travel to see family and friends, the Scottsbluff Police Department is reminding all drivers of the importance of seat belt use, each and every trip. This annual campaign is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort that runs from November 16-29, 2020. Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep everyone on the road safe, the national seat belt campaign runs concurrent with this busy holiday season.

“During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across city, county and state lines to ensure the seat belt safety message gets out to all drivers and passengers,” said Sergeant Philip Eckerberg. “In Nebraska, we know that 3 out of 10 occupants do not buckle up each and every trip. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt firsthand. We see the loss of life and devastating injuries that could’ve been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. We are asking everyone to take two seconds to make it click. Buckling up is more than just a good idea—it’s the law.”

To kick off this year’s Click It or Ticket seat belt mobilization effort, Nebraska law enforcement is participating in the Border to Border (B2B) initiative, a 1-day national seat belt awareness event on November 16 that is coordinated by participating state highway safety offices. B2B aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible seat belt enforcement and providing seat belt fact sheets for drivers at heavily traveled, highly visible state border checkpoints.