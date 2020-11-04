Col. Tom Brewer Wins Re-Election Contest; Erdman Cruises Un-Opposed

In what was considered to have been a highly contested race, the incumbent Nebraska State Senator for District 43 ended winning another term with a comfortable margin.

Col. Tom Brewer received 10,628 votes during the General Election Tuesday, just over 58 percent support, compared to the nearly 42 percent, or 7,691 votes, for those in favor of Tanya Storer.

Brewer jumped out an a solid lead in early returns, and built on that margin as the night progressed.

In the other Legislative contest involving a Panhandle lawmaker, Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard was unopposed, and received 14,901 votes to return him for another term representing the 47th District.