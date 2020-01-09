class="post-template-default single single-post postid-432307 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Colo. Sheriff Calls Off Search for Command Vehicle in Mystery Drone Sightings

BY Associated Press | January 9, 2020
Home News Regional News
Colo. Sheriff Calls Off Search for Command Vehicle in Mystery Drone Sightings
MGN/ Pixabay

A Colorado sheriff has rescinded his previous call for the public to be  on the lookout for a command vehicle that may be operating the mysterious groups of drones spotted in recent weeks over parts of Colorado and Nebraska.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that the request for public assistance is no longer relevant, without offering more details.

A person who attended a closed-door meeting about the drones on Monday for law enforcement and government officials said authorities were never looking for such a vehicle.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the mysterious nighttime
flights of six to 10 drones in grid-like patterns.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments