I-25 at the Wyoming/ Colorado state line is closed in both directions Thursday afternoon due to a fire.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says that all southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 7- Clear Creek Parkway to Exit 4- High Plains Parkway.

All northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 2 to US 85 North.

WYDOT officials say the estimated reopening time for I-25 is unknown at this point.