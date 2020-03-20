Colorado man accused of killing woman in North Platte

A Colorado man is accused of killing a woman whose body was found in a North Platte retention pond.
Lincoln County Court records say 40-year-old William Stanback is charged with first-degree murder and two weapons counts.
Authorities have said he fatally shot his fiancee, 42-year-old Kimberly Ermi. Her body was recovered from the North Platte pond on March 3. She lived in Greeley, Colorado, as does Stanback.
He’s being held in Lincoln County Jail on $5 million bail. The court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Stanback.