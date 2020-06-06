Colorado Man Arrested in Shots-Fired Incident in Gering

A Colorado man is being held by authorities following investigation of a shots-fired incident in a Gering neighborhood Friday night.

According to Captain Jason Rogers, officers were called to the 700 block of O street at approximately 10:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in that area.

An initial investigation revealed that an argument took place at a residence in the area and one of the people in the argument got into a vehicle to leave. Before leaving the scene Jose Castinado, 29 yoa from Colorado, discharged four or five rounds into the ground just outside the vehicle. No shots were fired into a house or other structure. Several shell casings were located and recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers from the Scottsbluff Police Department stopped two vehicles that were reported to have been involved. Sheriff’s Deputies stopped the vehicle Castinado was in and took him to the Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

After interviews were conducted, Jose Castinado was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, tampering with evidence, terroristic threats, unlawful discharge of a firearm and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Castinado was transported to the Scotts Bluff County detention center.