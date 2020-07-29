Colorado tree selected for Christmas at US Capitol

A U.S. Forest official says that a Colorado tree has been selected to move to the U.S. Capitol Building to be displayed over the Christmas holiday.

A Capitol architect will make the official announcement in a few days. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the Christmas tree will make its way from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests to the West Lawn of the Capitol Building, where it will be decorated and displayed.

Officials say the coronavirus pandemic is complicating some of the pageantry the tree is usually afforded, but events are still tentatively planned.

In 2018, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree made a special visit to the Scottsbluff/Gering area. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the National Trails System Act and the 175th Commemoration of the Oregon Trail, the “People’s Tree” retraced the Oregon Trail in reverse on its journey to Washington, D.C. Scotts Bluff was the second most noted landmark on the Oregon Trail and the tree drove directly parallel to the Oregon Trail through Mitchell Pass.