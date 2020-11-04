class="post-template-default single single-post postid-495106 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Colwell, Scanlan Win Seats on Scottsbluff City Council

BY KNEB News Staff | November 4, 2020
Two well-known faces will be joining the Scottsbluff City Council, as voters selected a former council member and a local businesswoman to fill two seats on the panel Tuesday night.

Jordan Colwell, who lost a bid for re-election to the council two years ago in a race that came down to a recount, garnered the most votes with 2,723, or 31.8 percent of the vote.

Businesswoman Angela Scanlan, owner of Cappuccino & Co., picked up 30.9% of the night’s tally, a total of 2,645 votes.

Incumbent Raymond Gonzales came third with 2,062 votes, just over 24 percent of the total. Gonzalez’ defeat means the council will also be selecting a new mayor when Colwell and Scanlan are seated.

Council member Scott Shaver decided against seeking re-election to another term.

