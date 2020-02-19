Commissioners Approve Funding Request for 3 New Tri-City Roadrunner Vehicles

Scottsbluff County Commissioners Tuesday night approved a request to spend just under $10,200 for the purchase of three new vehicles for the Tri-City Roadrunner bus service.

The money will be used for the purchase of one new 12-passenger van, and two lowered-floor mini-vans with chair lifts, the replacement of which was approved last August.

County Transit Administrative Assistant Curt Richter told the Board two vehicles in the existing fleet of 12 will likely be sold. “If what we make on the bus is more than what our 10% match (for a new vehicle) was, there’s a formula for what we have to send back to the state,” said Richter. “If it’s what we paid for our 10% or less, we can keep it and put it back into our operating fund.”

80% of the cost of the new vehicles will come from federal funding with the remaining 20% split evenly between the county and the State.

Transit management also told the Board routes will be realigned for better efficiency in about 2 months, to be followed by purchase and installation of more bus shelters, as well as the sale of advertising to generate revenue for the service.