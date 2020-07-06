Committee Sets Aug. 21-22 Date for Oregon Trails Days

The Oregon Trail Days Committee has selected a weekend in August for a shortened Oregon Trail Days celebration in Gering.

Announcing the schedule of events through their Facebook page Monday, the committee set a two-day event for Aug. 21-22.

Committee chair Tracey Bentley told KNEB News the slate of activities will be dependent on the Governor lifting a ban on parades and city celebrarions, and was put together with an eye toward the future. “Were just having a lower-scale OTD this year with just a couple events over a Friday and Saturday just so we can say we’ve had our 99th consecutive Oregon Trail Days,” said Bentley, “We’ve already got stuff planned for next year, and we can’t have our 100th celebration if we don’t have the 99th.”

The schedule as currently set :

Friday, Aug. 21 –

Custom Rod and Car Show on 10th Street in Gering at 5 p.m. . Line-up starts at 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 22 –

Art Show will be out at the “Legacy of the Plains” museum, time TBA.

Saturday, Aug. 22 –

Bicycle Hill Climb up Scotts BluffNNational Monument starts at 7 a.m.

Oregon Trail Days Parade starts at 10 a.m., with a route south down 10th Street then turn at J St and go west to 13th to spread people out. At 8 a.m., floats line up at the Gering High School, with bands and cars at Gardner park.

Horseshoe tournament starts at 1 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park.

Craft Fair at Legion Park same time as always.

Bentley says the committee will keep people posted on changes and are updating their website, www.oregontraildays.com, with details.