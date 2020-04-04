Communities Cordoning Off Certain Public Facilities in COVID-19 Fight

Communities throughout the Panhandle taking additional steps to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect residents young and old.

Officials in Kimball Friday announced the closure of access to all playground equipment in City Park, Gotte Park and the Ball

Fields playground.

Scottsbluff officials announced Saturday they were following suit, however, just like in Kimball, the parks themselves remain open for public use. “People do need to get out and walk around, but definitely do social distancing at it’s best,” said Kimball Mayor Keith Prunty, ” but that way kids aren’t going to catch it, and we don’t have to wipe down playground equipment every 20 minutes.”

Kimball is also placing picnic shelters off-limits to lessen

exposure to equipment that is touched by multiple hands at any given time.

Prunty says the golf course remains open, but the pro shop is closed and the payment of greens fees needs to be done over the phone or electronically.