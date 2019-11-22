Community Connections Hosting First Newcomer Meet and Greet

An effort to welcome newcomers to the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming kicks off today, with a new event being put on by Community Connections.

Tonight is the first newcomers Meet and Greet, which will take place at 6 p.m. at the Midwest Theater, leading into tonight’s performance of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” being put on by the Missoula Children’s Theater. “There will be representatives from service organizations in town, maybe other organizations such as Legacy of the Plains, the (West Nebraska) Arts Center, service clubs that people can volunteer with and get connected to with a variety of interests represented,” says Kristin Weebe, “That way they’re finding out a little bit about all those places.”

Starr Lehl says the goal for Community Connections is to make new residents to the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming feel welcome, and to get them teamed up with local groups or organizations shortly after their arrival to the area. “That’s hard sometimes, when you move into a new community and you don’t have any friends or relatives here, so that’s the push behind this,” says Starr Lehl. “If you come to the community with a new job here, you go to your job and come home (daily), if you can’t that connection with someone or some group, you usually leave.”

Lehl says Community Connections plans on sponsoring three or four of the events per year, and people can learn more about what’s happening in the area through the Community Connections Facebook page.