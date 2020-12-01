Community Interest High in Gering Schools Superintendent Finalist Process

The Gering School Board is in the midst of finalist interviews to become the next superintendent for the district, with public opportunities to meet the candidates every evening at the Gering Civic Center.

ESU 13 Alternative Education Director George Schlothauer was first to go through the process Monday, and today (Tuesday), Dr. Nicole Regan, the Director of Recruitment and Special Programs Supervisor for Lincoln Public Schools is being interviewed.

GPS Board President BJ Peters says interest in the process has been very high. ”

Tomorrow (Wednesday), Alliance Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker will be interviewed, followed on Thursday by Dr. Vernon Fisher, Superintendent at Gibbon Public Schools.

A new top administrator for the district is expected to be announced later this month, and would step into that role officials July 1, 2021.