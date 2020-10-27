Community Invited to Provide Input on Gering Superintendent Search

The National Association of School Boards is in Gering today to assist in the search for a new superintendent of schools.

The Gering School Board says they are working in a deliberate, thoughtful manner to find the perfect candidate. Today the NASB met with Gering High School students, building administrators, as well as Central Office Staff, Classified Staff, and Certified staff.

This evening at 6 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center, parents and community members are invited to share their views about what they’d like to see in the skills, qualities, and characteristics in the ideal candidate.

If you are unable to attend tonight’s meeting, you can click here to fill out the form online.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PTJHDHX