Community Turns Out to Support First State Bank Truck of Love Saturday

The third part of this year’s Gift of Love campaign sponsored by First State Bank was greeted with some freshly falling snow over the weekend, but that did not dampen the spirits of those receiving donations at the banks’ Scottsbluff location, nor those making donations.

A box truck from Cross Country Freight Solutions, a van from Lakota Lutheran Church and an SUV for the Valley Christian Neighbors in Need food pantry were all nearly full with new and gently used toys, coats and non-perishable food items, all donated by the community over five hours Saturday.

Becca Tompkins with First State Bank tells Rural Radio News she couldn’t have been more pleased with the support. “Once again, we’re so thankful the community has gotten behind our Gift of Love program, specifically today’s Truck of Love program,” said Tompkins. “It’s helping so many within the community, and we can’t be more happy how today’s gone, especially since the weather hasn’t been exactly balmy for us.”

One final portion of the campaign continues, and that’s Coats for Kids that runs through the end of this month. Donations of new coats for children can be dropped off at the Scottsbluff branch any time through Dec. 31st.

The campaign’s Tree of Names was once again a big success, with all tags taken, meaning 322 children will have a brighter Christmas through the community’s generosity. And more than five tons of food was collected through the campaign’s canned food drive by area schools.