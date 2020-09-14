Construction Complete for Phase 1 Upgrades at Torrington Community Hospital

Construction is now complete for the first phase of upgrades taking place at Community Hospital in Torrington.

According to a release from Banner Health, the $13 million, 11,000 square foot expansion includes two state-of-the-art operating rooms, a new sterile processing department, and a cardiac rehabilitation center.

The addition is slated to open to the public next month, and Banner Health officials says they’re also investing $5 million to upgrade mechanical and electrical systems throughout the entire facility.

Zachary Miller, Banner Health Community Hospital CEO, says the new addition creates a more efficient working space for staff and an option to expand surgical care in the future.

The next phase of the project is a $6.8 million renovation to 13,000 square-feet of the original facility, and is expected to kick off in 2021.