Construction Complete for Phase 1 Upgrades at Torrington Community Hospital

BY News Release / Scott Miller | September 14, 2020
Artist's conceptual rendering of new addition at Torrington Community Hospital

Construction is now complete for the first phase of upgrades taking place at Community Hospital in Torrington.

According to a release from Banner Health, the $13 million, 11,000 square foot expansion includes two state-of-the-art operating rooms, a new sterile processing department, and a cardiac rehabilitation center.

The addition is slated to open to the public next month, and Banner Health officials says they’re also investing  $5 million to upgrade mechanical and electrical systems throughout the entire facility.

Zachary Miller, Banner Health Community Hospital CEO, says the new addition creates a more efficient working space for staff and an option to expand surgical care in the future.

The next phase of the project is a $6.8 million renovation to 13,000 square-feet of the original facility, and is expected to kick off in 2021.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
