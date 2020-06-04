Construction Delays Push Back Debut of Midwest SkyView Drive-In to June 12

The much-anticipated NEW Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater is set to open June 12 across from the Western Nebraska Regional Airport entrance. Opening weekend films will include “Field of Dreams,” Jurassic Park,” and “Grease.”

Construction is nearing the final stage for the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater. The grand opening will be delayed by one week to June 12, from its original opening date of June 5, due to unforeseen construction delays.

Thanks to many more community donations to help with the building of the new drive-in, the Midwest Theater is reducing admission pricing to the SkyView Drive-In. Admission will be $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards (with a maximum of $10 per car), and $5 per person for non-members (with a maximum of $15 per car).

Film schedule:

Friday, June 12, “Field of Dreams” Rated: PG, Run time: 1 hour 47 minutes

Saturday, June 13 “Jurassic Park” Rated: PG-13, Run time: 2 hours 7 minutes

Sunday, June 14 “Grease” Not Rated, Run time: 1 hour 51 minutes

One free bag of popcorn per vehicle on opening night to the first 60 cars, sponsored by Chris & Michelle Lambert.

The gate will open each night at 7:30 pm, with the film starting approximately 30 minutes after sundown.

The new venue will offer number parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concessions offerings will be expanded to include hot concessions items with two ways to order, drive-thru concession, and online ordering with car-side delivery. And yes, portable toilets will be available!

This new SkyView Drive-In venue will also host the Midwest Theater’s new twist on the traditional children’s Summer Movie Madness series, presented by Viaero. More information about Summer Movie Madness, including dates and family-friendly movie titles, will be released next week.

If you or your business is interested in supporting the Summer Movie Madness, or free community admission on a regular weekend night, or free popcorn, please contact Billy Estes Executive director for more information at Billy@MidwestTheater.com.

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater is made possible with support from the Shane & Annette Aulick Family, StorAul, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, KNEB, R&C Crane Service, Scottsbluff Landscaping, DynaTech Electric, MC Schaff Companies, Gering Valley Plumbing & Heating, The Steel Grill/Weborg 21, City of Scottsbluff, Infinity Construction, Superior Construction, Sandberg Implement, Rusch General Construction, VanPelt Fencing, H&H Ventures, Viaero Wireless, The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm, Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Humanities Nebraska, National Endowment for the Humanities.