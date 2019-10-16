Convicted Scottsbluff Meth Dealer Facing 10+ Years in Prison

A 49-year-old Scottsbluff man will be spending at least 10 years in prison following several meth related arrests earlier this year.

Cortez Henderson Jr. made headlines earlier this year after a search warrant was served on his home and police found more than 4 ounces of methamphetamine in his residence.

After bonding out of jail, Henderson was pulled over in a traffic stop, and a subsequent search led to the discovery of an additional 14.8 ounces of methamphetamine.

Henderson was charged in five separate cases this year in Scotts Bluff County District Court, and last week signed a plea deal consolidating all cases.

He pleaded no contest to two Class 1C Felony charges of Possession of Methamphetamine (More than 28 grams, less than 140 grams) and one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Each of the 1C felonies carries mandatory minimums of five years incarceration. He’ll learn his fate from District Judge Andrea Miller during his November 22nd Sentencing.