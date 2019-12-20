Conviction, Sentences in Scotts Bluff Co. Protection Order Violation Case Upheld

A Scotts Bluff County man who was ordered to serve 21 consecutive sentences of 180 days each in the Scotts Bluff County Jail has lost an appeal to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Prosecutors said Timothy Becker had made 21 separate phone calls to a victim while he was being held at the Gering facility from May 3 to May 23 that year, and had charged him with with 21 felony protection order violations.

In a plea deal, all counts were dropped to first offense, and following the handing down of the sentence in Scotts Bluff County Court, Becker was ordered to serve the terms in the Scotts Bluff facility.

Becker lost an appeal to the Scotts Bluff County District Court and appealed to the High Court, claiming the sentences were excessive, violated the 8th amendment and invalid because the location where he was to serve the sentences was not handed down until a day after sentencing was announced.

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the District Court’s order affirming the conviction and sentences handed down in the County Court, saying Becker’s claims of error were without merit.