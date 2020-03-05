Cornavirus Response Could Impact Future State Budgets

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and its public health partners continue to closely track the unfolding outbreak of Coronavirus and anticipate its impact on Nebraska and its health care systems.

Even though there have been no cases of COVID-19 identified in Nebraska residents, state senator John Stinner, chairman of the Appropriations Committee said during a conference call Thursday morning that responding to the virus could have future budget impacts.

Stinner said it would be hard to predict right now, but he does believe there will be future impacts on the budget. But as he previously indicated, they are currently projecting revenues to be flat, resulting in a pretty conservative forecast.

Stinner says that’s why he has been adamant about building up the state’s cash reserve and also not spending all of the cash they could spend on new programs or advancing other programs, bringing a cash buffer into the next biennium.

Stinner says all of that will at least cushion us or provide an edge should thing take a turn for the worse with the Coronavirus. He said we are pretty well postured for it.

Meanwhile, more cases have been reported in several U.S. states and the recent instances of potential person-to-person spread in certain states along with related deaths in our country is concerning to health officials.