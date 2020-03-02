Coronavirus Test on Patient at Regional West Comes Back Negative

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that there are no cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle. The test result for the patient at Regional West has come back negative for COVID-19.

Panhandle Public Health District continues to monitor the unfolding COVID-19 epidemic to anticipate its impact on the Panhandle. They are working as a unified command with Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Managers, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department on this evolving situation.

The Panhandle Public Health District says they will continue to communicate important updates to the public and our partners. The CDC is putting out updated guidance daily; for the most up to date information visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

PPHD is recommending that you call public health (308-262-5764) if you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread. Please call before seeking health care. Public health is working with health care providers, the state health department, and CDC to determine if there is a need to be tested for COVID-19.

Residents are also encouraged to review their family preparedness plans in the event that coronavirus disease 2019 continues to spread in the United States.

People can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick . Social distancing has been key in reducing spread.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The CDC does NOT currently recommend the general public use facemasks.

PPHD is working with state health officials to continue to take action to prevent the spread of disease and protect the health of Nebraskans, including:

Sharing the latest guidance and information with hospitals, health care providers, first responders, and local and state labs. We have been holding weekly updates with hospitals and clinics.

Assessing our health care system’s readiness to identify, monitor, and treat patients with coronavirus disease 2019.

Engaging in active and ongoing communication with state and federal partners as part of the overall national response to this emerging public health threat.

Reviewing and enhancing response plans with emergency management and partners to be ready for the detection of COVID-19 in the panhandle.

With the state and other local health department partners, we have a system in place to track and monitor cases in an effort to immediately detect secondary cases and minimize the potential for ongoing, undetected, person-to-person transmission. There are no cases in the Panhandle.

To learn more about COVID-19, go to https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

PPHD will keep you posted in this quickly changing environment.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.