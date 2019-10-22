Scottsbluff Council Rejects Proposed Sale Of Two Downtown Parking Lots

Following the third reading of two ordinances that would authorize the sale of two adjacent city owned parking lots in downtown Scottsbluff, the city council Monday evening rejected the proposed sales unanimously.

City Manager Nathan Johnson had proposed selling the two parking lots at 2nd Avenue and 17th Street to Western States Bank and the law firm of Chaloupka, Holyoke, Snyder, Chaloupka & Longoria for $20,000 and $12,500 respectively.

Mayor Raymond Gonzales told KNEB News in looking at long term potential growth downtown, the council decided keeping the parking lots would be in the best interest of the city.

Gonzales says with the downtown plaza being completed, and with the increased potential resulting traffic in the downtown area they want to make sure they have plenty of parking available.

Johnson, who was absent from Monday’s meeting, had cited the costs of repairs to the two parking lots proposed for sale in his recommendation to sell them.

Councilman Scott Shaver noted that in looking at the city owned parking lots proposed for sale and the parking lots adjacent to the Arts Center, he could see no difference.

Shaver said we are trying to develop the downtown and really make it grow, and to him, giving away a parking lot when you can’t get it back for the same amount is insane.