County Keno Operator Facing Felony Charge After Hitting Boy With Pickup

Charges have been filed against Lucky Keno owner Andrew Clarkson following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that seriously injured a Scottsbluff boy.

The charges stem from an August 8th accident that occurred on Clarkson Drive on the northern edge of Scottsbluff. County Attorney Dave Eubanks says that the 33-year-old was travelling at a high rate of speed, and struck a 13-year-old boy who was walking on the side of the road.

The boy suffered large, gaping wounds to his shin and heel, and was transported to Children’s Hospital in Colorado for treatment of his injuries.

The Sheriff Department’s accident report shows that at the time of the accident, drugs or alcohol were not suspected to be a factor, and he was not administered a preliminary breath test.

After the boy was discharged from the hospital, authorities were able to interview him to get testimony on what happened leading up to the accident. Clarkson was subsequently charged with Second Degree Assault-Reckless, which is a Class 2A Felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of Willful Reckless Driving.

On October 25th, Clarkson received a citation in lieu of arrest, and he is to be arraigned on the charges on Friday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Scotts Bluff County privatized its keno operations in 2007, and Clarkson has had the contract with the county ever since. Under the agreement, he pays Scotts Bluff County an average annual payment between $300,000 to $400,000 from proceeds from his keno operations.