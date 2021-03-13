County Roads Urge Preparedness Before Storm

Scotts Bluff County Road Department encourages all residents to prepare for the likelihood of a significant winter weather event this weekend.

Stock up on essential items, groceries, toiletries, medications and prescriptions. Plan to have enough on hand for several days. FEMA Winter Preparedness: www.ready.gov/winter-weather

Limited travel is recommended. If you have travel plans, try to arrange alternate dates. If travel is unavoidable, consult winter weather advisories, all road closures, and forecasts. Vehicles should include a winter survival kit. State of Nebraska Road & Travel information: https://hb.511.nebraska.gov/

Prepare for power outages. Have cell phones fully charged. Have flashlights and extra batteries on hand. Have drinking water stocked up.

We ask for residents’ patience, as the crews complete the snow removal. Forecasts indicate rain will precede the storm, which is calling for significant snowfall. This will complicate our snow removal efforts, and may cause it to take several days to clear the county roadways.

A large winter storm will bring a variety of hazards. We encourage all residents to be informed, cautious, and prepared.