County Tourism Grant Account Levels Improved in Late Summer, Early Fall

Funds used to promote tourism in Scotts Bluff County have seen some improvement, thanks to the lifting of gathering restrictions and events during the late summer and early fall.

County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy told county commissioners Monday both the capital improvement and tourism promotion funds had been down into the summer about $100,000 each from pre-pandemic projections

However, Leisy told the board lodging in the area saw a nice rebound after a horrible July. “But August and September were fantastic. As a matter of fact, for September, we were down only $1,740 from what we were last year,, So, really, no change at all for September, and that really brought us back up,” said Leisy. “Now we’re only down $55,000 in each account, instead of $100,000.”

Leisy says the figures also have yet to come in for October, which originally had low lodging expectations before the area was awarded and hosted this year’s Girls State Golf tournament.

She credited more travel and events such as the Old West Balloon Fest, Monument Marathon and the production of Street Outlaws with having helped close the funding gap.

As the pandemic was ramping up this past spring, the County Tourism Board halted grant approvals in May due to tightening restrictions on gatherings and travel.