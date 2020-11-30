Court Documents Provide Details Into Bluffs Murder Investigation

A 54-year-old Scottsbluff man is scheduled to be arraigned on 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony charges Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Gregory Moore was arrested Wednesday at his apartment on East 15th Street after officers were dispatched for a welfare check after reports of an ongoing disturbance since the early morning hours.

When Moore opened the door to the apartment, officers noticed a large amount of blood on his clothes and body and advised him to open the door further to see if anyone else was in the unit.

Moore opened the door and officers saw a male- later identified as 23-year-old Fernando Camacho-McBride- laying face down and unresponsive. At that point Moore was taken into custody.

Inside the apartment, officers found a knife covered in blood, a recliner and table knocked over resulting from a struggle that had occurred inside.

Moore faces 20-years to life in prison if convicted of the Class 1B Felony charge of 2nd Degree Murder.