COVID-19 cases increasing in Dawson County

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Dawson County on Tuesday bringing the total number of Dawson County cases to 18 according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. While the Two Rivers Public Health Department does not report in what communities the cases are from, the City of Lexington issued a Facebook post that some COVID-19 cases are in Lexington.

The City of Lexington further states that now is a good time to double-down on protective measures to protect yourself, your family, and the community.

While Tyson Fresh Meats declined an interview from KRVN News, nor comment on whether COVID-19 has affected any of their team members, they provided a statement that they check worker temperatures, provide face coverings and have initiated extra cleaning.

Below is Tyson Fresh Meats’ statement to KRVN News on how they are responding to the COVID situation:

“We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country.

We’ve been checking worker temperatures, providing face coverings and initiating additional cleaning. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space. We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. We’ve also been educating team members on COVID-19, including the importance of following CDC guidelines away from work.

When we learn an employee has experienced symptoms and tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work. We also affirmatively notify anyone who has been in close contact with the positive team member.”