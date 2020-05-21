COVID-19 Testing In Scottsbluff Begins With Online Assessment

The first of two days of COVID-19 testing took place Thursday morning in Scottsbluff as part of the statewide TestNebraska initiative.

Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel encourages residents to visist TestNebraska.com and complete the brief assessment to determine if you are selected to be tested.

Engel told KNEB News you simply complete the brief assessment at TestNebraska.com to determine if you are selected to be tested. Even if you are not initially offered a time slot you may be invited upon availability. Please call 308-262-5764 if you do not have computer access and need assistance.

TestNebraska can’t test everyone, but will prioritize testing for those who currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has already tested positive, or have recently visited places where COVID-19 is more widespread. Testing might be available based on age, occupation, or additional circumstances.

Nebraska National Guard 1st Lieutenant Kevin Peatrowsky told KNEB News the testing process is very simple with the testing being conducted by certified medics with the Nebraska National Guard.

There is no charge to be tested through this process. This is not an antibody test. Testing is available for any Nebraska resident; minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Testing will be offered from 8-11am and 3-6pm at 18 West 16th Street in Scottsbluff. This is the Panhandle Public Health District office.

COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting.

Nebraska has been working to increase access by having several teams conduct drive-thru testing in different counties each day. Recent testing from May 9-11 resulted in 453 tests conducted and two positives were confirmed.

Increased COVID-19 testing is an important piece to finding the virus and keeping people, families, and communities safe from disease spread.