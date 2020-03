The City of Alliance Public Transit system will be adding additional services to better serve the needs of our community.

Beginning March 24, Public Transit will conduct medical transports Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday transportation to grocery stores is available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Please contact the Public Works Facility at (308) 762-1907 for more information or to schedule transportation.