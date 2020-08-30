Alliance Schools Issue Notice of Elementary School COVID Case

Alliance Public Schools received confirmation from Panhandle Public Health District on Friday, August 28 of an Alliance elementary student positive with COVID. This student was last in the building on Monday, August 24.

Alliance Public Schools is fully cooperating with public health contact tracers to identify other individuals who were near this student (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes). Classroom seating charts help to inform this process. Public health officials will directly notify any staff or students that may need to self-quarantine.

Alliance Public Schools dashboard can be found at: https://www.alliancebulldogs.org/covid-19-dashboard.html.

If anyone is experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, testing for COVID is available at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Mondays-Fridays from 9-10am, by calling 402-207-9377 or signing up at www.testnebraska.com.

Protect yourself from COVID by maintaining 6-foot distance away from others, wash or sanitize your hands often, wear a mask, monitor for symptoms, and clean/disinfect frequently touched surfaces. We all have a part in the important prevention of COVID.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.