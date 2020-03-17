First State Bank to Begin Reduced Operations

Starting March 18, 2020, First State Bank will close the lobbies of our banking locations until further notice. Customers can call their bank locations to make an appointment if needed. Drive through and night depository services will be open.

Our customers’ and employees’ safety is our top priority and we have, therefore, implemented our pandemic plan. We are following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and as those guidelines evolve, so will our plan.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Social distancing may be an effective and appropriate behavior. As such, we would encourage you to utilize our online and mobile banking products.

Online Banking can be accessed at www.fsbcentral.com. If you do not currently have an online login, please select “Enroll Now.”

Mobile Phone: Our Free Touch Banking App can be accessed through either Google Play or the Apple App Store by utilizing your Online Banking credentials. If you do not currently have an online login, please select “Enroll Now.” You may make mobile deposits through the Touch Banking App.

Debit Card: Your debit card can be used for in-person merchant purchases, online purchases, cash withdrawals at ATMs and for cash advances.

Automated Teller Machines: We have ATMs at each of our branches and your card can be used at ATMs nationwide.

Night Drop: Each of our locations has a night depository where deposits can be made.

Please be as safe as possible as we work through this unexpected challenge. We appreciate the relationships we have with each of our customers and we will endeavor to provide you the banking services you need and expect