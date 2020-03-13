Mitchell Schools Schedule Plan as of Friday, March 13

I wanted to take a few moments of your time to update you in regards to Mitchell Public School’s plan in response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation. This plan has been put together after considerable discussion and deliberation not only within our own school, but in partnership with other local school districts. We have reviewed a variety of information from the other school districts, Panhandle Public Health District, and State Officials.

First and foremost, please understand this plan may change at any moment as the COVID-19 reality continues to evolve. We intend to serve as a reliable source of information as it becomes available, and will also relay decisions in regard to the school as quickly as possible.

At this time (Friday, March 13th), we intend to have school resume on Monday, March 16th as scheduled. Students will be able to have activity or athletic practices as regularly scheduled. With District Speech suspended by NSAA, we have no out of district events planned for this week. A decision regarding large internal events, particularly the Spring Concert and Prom, will be made after we resume on Monday. As of today, we intend to hold both events as close to normally planned as possible.

That being said, I would highly encourage all families to begin organizing a plan for a school closure. As many of you already know, Nebraska’s Governor Ricketts stated he would declare a regional school closure if 1% or 2 cases that can’t be traced to an originating source (such as travel) were identified in that region. Our region is essentially the panhandle. If that becomes reality, that closure is set to last six to eight weeks. Gov. Ricketts and Education Commissioner Bloomstedt also encouraged school districts to issue less lengthy closures, such as a week or two weeks, if it was determined possible exposure may have or will occur