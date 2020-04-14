Only One Positive Case from Scotts Bluff Co. Guard COVID-19 Testing

Unified Command confirms one positive for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County from the recent National Guard testing conducted this past weekend. The case is a male in his teens and is a close contact of a previously positive case. His close contacts have been notified and quarantined.

In this continually evolving situation, we have updated guidance that exposure is defined as at least 10 minutes, less than six feet apart. With this updated information, there are no more additional community exposure locations to report or list on our website.

The remaining 98 tests conducted through the National Guard were negative.

“Scotts Bluff County healthcare workers, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), fire department, and law enforcement that were showing symptoms or have had exposure were prioritized for testing because they are important for community safety,” said Paulette Schnell, Director of Scotts Bluff County Health Department. “Confirming even one case out of a large testing pool is critical to decreasing risk and potential spread.”

She added, “Testing offers a point-in-time snapshot, even though a person tested negative today, they are not protected from COVID-19 exposure tomorrow. Extra precautions remain critical right now.”

Testing Results March 2-April 14, 2020

Total Tests Conducted in the Panhandle: 553

Positive: 28

Box Butte County: 1 case

Cheyenne County: 2 cases

One case has recovered and is out of isolation

Kimball County: 10 Cases

Six have recovered and are out of isolation

Scotts Bluff County: 15 Cases

Three have recovered and are out of isolation

All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?

Stay Home

Stay home whenever possible.

Avoid gathering in any groups.

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

Check in on people who may be alone or need help.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html .