Pinnacle Bank’s COVID-19 Response

Pinnacle Bank is committed to continuing to provide banking services to their customers and community. Amid COVID-19 concerns, they will be making the following temporary changes to help ensure the health of their customers and employees.
All branches will offer limited access to lobby services by appointment only. Customers should call 308-623-1611 to make an appointment.
Pinnacle Bank encourages the use of their drive-thru. They have expanded their usual drive-thru services to provide for more banking needs.
Branch staff is also happy to assist with banking needs over the phone. Call 308-623-1611 to speak with a representative.
Customers are reminded they can access their accounts using Pinnacle Bank’s ATMs, Online Banking and Mobile App.
For up-to-date Pinnacle Bank COVID-19 response information, visit wypinnbank.com/covid-19.