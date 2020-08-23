PPHD: Big Springs Diner Impacted by Coronavirus

Max’s Highway Diner, located in Big Springs, was notified today that an employee has tested positive for COVID and two employees identified as close contacts will be self-quarantining.

Staff are working closely with health officials to mitigate any further risk. They are continuing to practice the critical prevention: staying at least six feet away from patrons and fellow employees, frequent handwashing and sanitizing, wearing a mask, disinfecting highly touched surfaces, and monitoring for symptoms.

If anyone is experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, immediately call 402-207-9377 or visit testnebraska.com to schedule testing. Free testing is offered at various locations throughout the area.

We all have a part in the important prevention of COVID-19.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.