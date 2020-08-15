PPHD: Eight New Cases, Eight Recoveries in Latest Update

The application process for the federal CARES program ends in two weeks, on Friday, August 28. These relief funds are specifically for health care providers and can include residential care, dentists, hospitals, and clinics. In the busyness of the last few weeks, many providers may not realize that the deadline is fast-approaching.

The application process is simple and not time-consuming. Providers can start their application at: hhs.gov/providerrelief. Thousands of dollars may not be claimed if applications are not filed.

Providers can direct their questions to DHHS.MLTCExperience@Nebraska.gov.

Unified Command confirms eight more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.

Children 19 and under: 1 County Cases Exposure Type Dawes 1 Community Spread

Adults: 7 County Cases Exposure Type Box Butte 1 Community Spread Dawes 4 Community Spread Morrill 1 Community Spread Scotts Bluff 1 Close Contact



Unified Command confirms eight more recoveries in the Panhandle:

Recovered: 8 County Total Box Butte 3 Cheyenne 1 Dawes 1 Scotts Bluff 2 Sheridan 1



Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377: Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 9-10am Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park) Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff : Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am

Community Action Health Center in Gering : Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq

Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport : Daily Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed

Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-August 14, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 9,415

Positive: 489

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.1%

Recovered: 427

Active Cases: 56

Deaths: 6

Active Hospitalizations: 3