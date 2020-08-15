class="post-template-default single single-post postid-479205 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

PPHD: Eight New Cases, Eight Recoveries in Latest Update

BY Panhandle COVID Unified Command | August 15, 2020
Home News COVID-19
PPHD: Eight New Cases, Eight Recoveries in Latest Update

The application process for the federal CARES program ends in two weeks, on Friday, August 28. These relief funds are specifically for health care providers and can include residential care, dentists, hospitals, and clinics. In the busyness of the last few weeks, many providers may not realize that the deadline is fast-approaching. 

The application process is simple and not time-consuming. Providers can start their application at: hhs.gov/providerrelief. Thousands of dollars may not be claimed if applications are not filed. 

Providers can direct their questions to  DHHS.MLTCExperience@Nebraska.gov

Unified Command confirms eight more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.

Children 19 and under: 1
County Cases Exposure Type
Dawes 1 Community Spread

 

Adults: 7 
County Cases Exposure Type
Box Butte 1 Community Spread
Dawes 4 Community Spread
Morrill 1 Community Spread
Scotts Bluff 1 Close Contact


Unified Command confirms eight more recoveries in the Panhandle:

Recovered: 8
County Total
Box Butte 3
Cheyenne 1
Dawes 1
Scotts Bluff 2
Sheridan 1


Testing information and access for the Panhandle area: 

  • You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377:
    • Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am 
      • Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows
    • Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
      • Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
    • Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm
    • Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm
    • Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am
  • Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
  • Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport: Daily
    • Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed
  • Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-August 14, 2020

 

  • Total Tests Conducted: 9,415
  • Positive: 489
  • Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.1%
  • Recovered: 427
  • Active Cases: 56
  • Deaths: 6
  • Active Hospitalizations: 3
  • Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 49

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: