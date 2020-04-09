Recycling On Hold For The City Of Gering

City of Gering Officials would like to remind the public that the recycling program is on hold until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regular sanitation routes are a priority at this time.

Recycling Program: The single stream recycling containers that were located at Northfield Church and near Fresh Foods have been removed. The recycling routes are on hold and recycling containers will not be picked up until further notice. The City will not be recycling until at least May 11 th and will keep the public informed if that date changes. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

Gering Landfill: The Baler Facility will be closed to walk-in traffic. All sanitation routes will continue as usual. However, there will be no residential dumping through May 11, 2020 at the landfill.

Commercial businesses may still dump between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Please direct questions to (308) 436-7568 and leave a message. At this time and until further notice, the City will pick up grass clippings but not recycling. Please do not put yard waste in garbage containers and do not put garbage in yard waste containers. Public cooperation is greatly appreciated!