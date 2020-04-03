Regional West Physicians Clinic Visits, Support Groups Moving to Virtual World

Regional West Physicians Clinic is now offering virtual healthcare visits so patients can see their providers from the security of their homes.

“We are providing virtual visits so our patients can receive the healthcare exams they need while maintaining social distancing,” said Martha Stricker, MBA, RN, CMPE, executive director of Regional Services. “Patients who have an upcoming appointment should call to see if an in-person visit can be converted to a virtual visit.”

Virtual visits are now available with providers from Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine in Scottsbluff and Sidney; Internal Medicine, Skin Clinic and Medical Aesthetic Center, Behavioral Health, Pediatrics; Diabetes Care Center; Pain Clinic; Urology; and Ear, Nose, and Throat, Head and Neck Surgery. Efforts are underway to expand the virtual visit option to other Regional West clinics and services. Appointments will be scheduled to help avoid extended wait times.

“We are taking all necessary precautions to provide patient care for those who must still be seen in person by a provider, and we’re using technology to continue to provide check-ups and follow-up appointments for others,” said Family Medicine Physician Lindsey Mosel, MD. “We want our patients to know they continue to have access to care from Regional West during these unusual times.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call your Regional West Physicians Clinic provider.

Regional West’s Bariatrics Support Groups are moving to Zoom, an online meeting platform, until further notice. The Zoom app can be downloaded to mobile devices and computers from the App Store, Google Play, or the Apple Store.

Zoom meetings will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on the second Tuesdays of every month. These free meetings are open to the public at: https://RNHN.zoom.us/j/3086302249.

Regional West’s bariatric support group provides support for people who are dealing with extra weight or have undergone weight loss surgery and are continuing on a weight loss journey. Support persons or others interested in learning about weight loss options are also welcome to attend. Discussions are facilitated by certified Bariatric Support Group Leader Becca Lattin, RN.

For more information, contact Lattin at 308-630-2249, or Rebecca.Lattin@rwhs.org.