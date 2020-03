Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak, the Sioux County Courthouse will be restricted to essential employees, and limited customers at this time.

Please call to make an appointment to do business in the courthouse at these numbers:

Sioux County Clerk/Assessor 668-2443

Sioux County Treasurer 668-2422

Sioux County Sheriff 668-2418 or 665-5040

Sioux County Roads/Weed 668-9453

Harrison Village Clerk 668-2445

Thank you for your understanding.