Spring Wellness Festival for Seniors Canceled

The Spring Wellness Festival for Seniors, scheduled for April 17 at the John N. Harms Center, has been canceled in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Spring Wellness Committee made the decision to cancel the event as a proactive response and follow guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Governor Pete Ricketts, limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

The committee looks forward to hosting the Spring Wellness Festival next year on April 16, 2021.