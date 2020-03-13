Wyoming FFA State Convention Scheduled for April in Cheyenne Cancelled

The Wyoming FFA has canceled the 2020 Wyoming FFA Convention, scheduled to be held April 15-18, in Cheyenne. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat and the closure of partner facilities we rely on to conduct the convention. LCCC, UW, Casper College and EWC have closed their campuses for the next two to six weeks, including the dates scheduled for the 2020 Wyoming FFA Convention. Wyoming FFA relies on these facilities, staff and students to conduct our events.

In light of the closure of these facilities and in an abundance of caution for public health, we made the decision to cancel the convention. The Employment Skills Leadership Development Event on March 28, as well as the Vet Science Career Development Event on April 4, are also canceled.

Our first responsibility remains the health and safety of our members, advisors, families and communities. Wyoming FFA Board of Directors, state staff and I will begin to evaluate options to determine if the convention will be rescheduled, if national qualifying events will be rescheduled and how state officers will be elected.

There are still a lot of variables we don’t know right now concerning rescheduling, including when campuses will open, school districts will be cleared for travel or when this public health crisis will be over. We will monitor the situation through March 30 and provide an update at that time.

We encourage our local FFA chapters to focus on proactive measures regarding personal and community health. Chapters should work with their individual school districts regarding local events.