COVID Cases Appear in Scotts Bluff Co. Jail

Panhandle Public Health District officials say three Scotts Bluff County Detention Center inmates and two staff have been confirmed positive with COVID, but no one is currently hospitalized or severely ill.

Detention center officials are working closely and following guidance in accordance with local public health officials, United States Marshals Service, and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recommendations for detention facilities.

“Masks are mandatory for staff and visitors inside the facility at all times. All inmates that were in close contact with a positive case are being quarantined for 14 days. Testing of employees and inmates is being conducted as recommended by public health officials,” stated Mark Overman, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff.

As the Panhandle risk dial moved to orange earlier this week indicating high risk of COVID spread, health officials urge all residents to continue all of the important precautions to protect you, your loved ones, and your community from the spread of COVID.

Wear a mask when possible, stay at least six feet away from others, monitor for any symptoms, and stay home if you are not feeling well. Please practice these safety tips out of an abundance of kindness and humility for others.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.